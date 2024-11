Caden Sitting in the Sun Next to a Red Oak

Large trees have a place in my heart. Even as a kid, I enjoyed looking for them and wondering what they had seen in their long lives.

Nothing has changed and now not only do I look for them but I document their presence.

Caden, my Spring Spaniel was nice enough to pose for me next to this large Red Oak so I could use him for scale. He is enjoying the unusual mid-November sun and warmth.