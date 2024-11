Ring-Necked Pheasant

What a beautiful bird! Pheasants used to be more common than now.

The NYSDEC says the decline is because of habitat decline. This is probably true, but I think the real reason is the increase in predators (foxes & coyotes) and opportunity scavengers like opossums, skunks, and raccoons disrupting nesting and catching chicks. All of these were kept in check back in the day, not so much now.