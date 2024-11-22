Sign up
18 / 365
Persistent Oak Leaves on a Rainy Day
It was a cold rainy day, but I thought the persistent fall Red Oak leaves and light blue water brightened up the scene. I'll admit this is a rushed image, but still, I got outside to shoot and kept the photo chain connected.
22nd November 2024
22nd Nov 24
Todd Marsh
@toddmarsh
Album
365
Camera
X-S10
Taken
22nd November 2024 2:23pm
leaves
oak
