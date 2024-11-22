Previous
Persistent Oak Leaves on a Rainy Day by toddmarsh
Persistent Oak Leaves on a Rainy Day

It was a cold rainy day, but I thought the persistent fall Red Oak leaves and light blue water brightened up the scene. I'll admit this is a rushed image, but still, I got outside to shoot and kept the photo chain connected.
22nd November 2024 22nd Nov 24

Todd Marsh

@toddmarsh
