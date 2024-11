Frozen Crabapples

It was a long day at work, but I did get a chance to take a photo of some old-fashioned crabapples that still have some ice on them.

For a quick photo to make sure I got an image for the day I like it.

I wish I had taken more time to get rid of the light on the bottom left, but I also had to get most of the apples in the focal plane as I shot it wide open.