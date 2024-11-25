Guppy Falls

Guppy Falls is located in the Skaneateles Conservation Area along Gully Road. I visit the falls and surrounding woods quite often as it is close by, and the trails are nice. However to get to the falls you have to walk in the stream, which is ok for me as the dog loves to play in the water and it gives him a bath at the same time.

With the recent rains, I figured the falls would look good so I took the camera up and got this shot. I forgot the polarizing filter so I narrowed the aperture to f/22 to drag out the shutter. I like how the top of the falls has some shale that juts out and adds dimension to the photo.