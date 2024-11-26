Clouds Over Farmland

The plan was to include another waterfall for today's 365 Project. However, on the way to the falls, I saw this scene and had to pull over and shoot it.

I like the contrast between the yellowish sunlit clouds and the storm clouds all over the beautiful green farmland. Especially how the two large trees stand out against the white clouds dropping down behind them.

I wish I had a longer lens but all I have is a 16-80mm. It would have been nice to pull those trees closer.

The image caught my eye and I like it. I did take images at the waterfall, and sometime soon I'll return and take new ones for the 365 Project.