Snowy Day in the Marsh

Happy Thanksgiving, everyone!

I got out early this morning and took this photo at a nearby marsh.

There are three things I like about this simple photo.

The color contrast between the Red Twig Dogwoods and the blue-gray sky reflected in the calm water.

The layers in the background between the three ridges and the snow falling in the valleys between them.

Lastly, the photo shows how the scene felt when I took the image. The bluish light and snowflake streaks make it look as cold as it was this morning.