Sunset Clouds

It was a long day delivering mail today. All I could do was pull over and get this photo of the setting sun adding color to the low clouds.

I didn't put much effort into the photo, but at least it does have some color. I like how the sun adds color and penetrates through the thinner parts of the clouds but doesn't have enough to transmit through the thicker parts.

Some days it's enough just to keep the streak alive on the way to 365.