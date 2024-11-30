Natural Camera Movement Photography Fail

Today was so windy and when I saw the reeds blowing while I was driving around for work I thought it would be a good idea to take a photo of the reeds during a gust of wind with a slow shutter speed and blur the image. Hence the Natural Camera Movement Photography title instead of the Intentional Camera Movement title.



I still needed a longer shutter setting but didn't look at the images close enough on the back of the camera to confirm that it was what I wanted.



I don't think the photo came out like I wanted and again work ran on into the dark so I didn't have an outside alternative for a photo today.



However, this makes 26 days in a row that I have taken a photo outside. Some decent others such as this one not so great.