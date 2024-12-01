Sign up
Previous
27 / 365
Icicles Forming on the Waterfall
I like waterfalls where I can shoot them in landscape instead of portrait orientation. I like how the falls fill the whole frame.
As you can see icicles are starting to form.
1st December 2024
1st Dec 24
Todd Marsh
@toddmarsh
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
X-S10
Taken
1st December 2024 9:58am
Tags
waterfall
