Previous
Caden by toddmarsh
28 / 365

Caden

Caden is my Springer Spaniel. He goes with me almost everywhere that allows dogs. He has learned to stay behind me when asked when I take photos and rarely gets in the way. He is also good to use for scale in photos.
2nd December 2024 2nd Dec 24

Todd Marsh

@toddmarsh
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact