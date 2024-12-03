Sign up
Previous
29 / 365
A Rim of Snow on a Hollow Tree
I like how the rim of snow on the remaining trunk of this old tree makes the hollowness stand out. The dark hemlocks as a backdrop help too.
It's not the image I expected to take today, but not all plans work out.
Another link in the chain.
3rd December 2024
3rd Dec 24
0
0
Todd Marsh
@toddmarsh
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
X-S10
Taken
3rd December 2024 1:19pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
