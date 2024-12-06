Sign up
Previous
32 / 365
Abominable Snowman Clematis
I was on a late afternoon almost dark walk with the dog today after a snowstorm when I saw this wild clematis flower head pod with fresh snow capping the top.
When I looked closer I noticed 3 dark spots that looked like two eyes and a nose.
The feathery appearance of the remaining flower looks like a fur-covered head and the snow seems like it is wearing a hat.
Since it is that time for Christmas movies it reminded me of the Abominable Snowman's face minus the mouth.
6th December 2024
6th Dec 24
Album
365
Camera
X-S10
Taken
6th December 2024 4:11pm
clematis
