Abominable Snowman Clematis

I was on a late afternoon almost dark walk with the dog today after a snowstorm when I saw this wild clematis flower head pod with fresh snow capping the top.



When I looked closer I noticed 3 dark spots that looked like two eyes and a nose.



The feathery appearance of the remaining flower looks like a fur-covered head and the snow seems like it is wearing a hat.



Since it is that time for Christmas movies it reminded me of the Abominable Snowman's face minus the mouth.