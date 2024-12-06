Previous
Abominable Snowman Clematis by toddmarsh
32 / 365

Abominable Snowman Clematis

I was on a late afternoon almost dark walk with the dog today after a snowstorm when I saw this wild clematis flower head pod with fresh snow capping the top.

When I looked closer I noticed 3 dark spots that looked like two eyes and a nose.

The feathery appearance of the remaining flower looks like a fur-covered head and the snow seems like it is wearing a hat.

Since it is that time for Christmas movies it reminded me of the Abominable Snowman's face minus the mouth.
Todd Marsh

