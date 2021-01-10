Previous
Minimalist Plant by toinette
Minimalist Plant

@tdaug80 challenged me to do a minimalistic shot for this week's get pushed. This is my second attempt and I'm still not very happy with the result. So there's still something to learn :)

First attempt: https://365project.org/toinette/365-2020/2021-01-06
10th January 2021 10th Jan 21

marie ace
@tdaug80 Here's another try.
January 10th, 2021  
