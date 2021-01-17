Previous
Klimt & Oil by toinette
60 / 365

Klimt & Oil

@tdaug80 challenged me for Get Pushed this week:

"Do you have a source of colorful light that you can put under your oil and water pan? A tablet computer and a search for "colorful backgrounds" works well."

This has been such a great challenge! I like Gustav Klimt and chose some of his colourful pictures as my "background". Though, I must say, that it's more than a background.
17th January 2021

marie

ace
@toinette
Comments and suggestions are much appreciated! 01/2021: I promised myself this year that I won't put too much pressure on my shoulders concerning this project. This...
