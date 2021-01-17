Sign up
60 / 365
Klimt & Oil
@tdaug80
challenged me for Get Pushed this week:
"Do you have a source of colorful light that you can put under your oil and water pan? A tablet computer and a search for "colorful backgrounds" works well."
This has been such a great challenge! I like Gustav Klimt and chose some of his colourful pictures as my "background". Though, I must say, that it's more than a background.
17th January 2021
17th Jan 21
marie
ace
@toinette
Comments and suggestions are much appreciated! 01/2021: I promised myself this year that I won't put too much pressure on my shoulders concerning this project. This...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
17th January 2021 12:17pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
oil
,
get-pushed-marie
,
get-pushed-442
