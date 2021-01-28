Sign up
Previous
Next
67 / 365
Playing Above The Roofs
Originally, this was meant to become a picture for my reflection challenge - but the reflection in the angel's head didn't turn out very well. So I decided that I would take a picture without a reflection here.
28th January 2021
28th Jan 21
marie
ace
@toinette
Comments and suggestions are much appreciated! 01/2021: I promised myself this year that I won't put too much pressure on my shoulders concerning this project. This...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
31st January 2021 3:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Wendy
ace
A super minimalist type shot. I still see a glow in the angel's head!
January 31st, 2021
