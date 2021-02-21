Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
86 / 365
Reading
My Get Pushed-partner Mary
@mcsiegle
gave me this challenge: "I’d like you to do a still life composed of at least five different (not five of the same) objects you choose and arrange yourself."
21st February 2021
21st Feb 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
marie
ace
@toinette
Comments and suggestions are much appreciated! 01/2021: I promised myself this year that I won't put too much pressure on my shoulders concerning this project. This...
693
photos
37
followers
96
following
23% complete
View this month »
79
80
81
82
83
84
85
86
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
21st February 2021 3:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
stilllife
,
get-pushed-marie
,
get-pushed-447
marie
ace
@mcsiegle
Here's my still life. :)
February 21st, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close