Previous
Next
Green Writing by toinette
113 / 365

Green Writing

The weather was awful today. When I reached the stadium to get a picture of some kind of support poster for the soccer club during corona, it began to rain very heavily.
11th March 2021 11th Mar 21

marie

ace
@toinette
Comments and suggestions are much appreciated! 01/2021: I promised myself this year that I won't put too much pressure on my shoulders concerning this project. It's...
30% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise