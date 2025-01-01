Previous
Hi everyone,
happy New Year!

It's been a while since I posted. I'm back now with new goals :).
I started an online photography course today and the first prompt was "absence", where I should show myself without showing myself.

This is part of our living room and my perspective from lying on the couch. But it also shows a lot of the things I have in common with my grandparents. My grandfather has been an amateur photographer. My grandmother loved cactuses. And the wooden chicken have been part of their living room until my grandma died many years after my grandpa in 2018.
