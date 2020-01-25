Sign up
Previous
Next
24 / 365
The cross
25th January 2020
25th Jan 20
Apostolos Liakopo...
@tolisk9
I live in Thessaloniki, Greece. I work with dogs. I love photography, especially street. This is my first attempt here...
26
photos
6
followers
36
following
7% complete
View this month »
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Mi 9T Pro
Taken
25th January 2020 10:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
dark
,
black
,
white
,
light
,
street
