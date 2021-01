Back in Time

In the days of Corona with shut-down and exit restrictions, it's not always easy to get landscape shots. However, there are my daily little escapes.



Get up, get dressed, tie my shoes and get out. Start to walk. It's an hour to the lake, around it and back. Always the same route and yet the course of the year and the weather always models new scenes. The same group of trees always produces a thousand different images .....