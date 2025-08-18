Previous
Icelandic Sheep by tomfdx
2 / 365

Icelandic Sheep

Photo Taken at ‎⁨Rangárþing ytra⁩, ⁨Southern Region⁩, ⁨Iceland⁩.
THe sheep did not look at me until I used the secret words from the movie Babe
18th August 2025

Tom

ace
@tomfdx
