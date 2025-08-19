Previous
Lonely Puffin Iceland by tomfdx
Lonely Puffin Iceland

One of the last Puffins to leave photo taken in ‎⁨Dyrhólaey⁩, ⁨Vík⁩, ⁨Southern Region⁩, ⁨Iceland⁩
19th August 2025 19th Aug 25

Tom

ace
@tomfdx
