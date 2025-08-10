Next
Coming out of my house by tomfdx
Coming out of my house

These next few were all take at ‎⁨Borgarfjörður eystri⁩, ⁨Iceland. They had started leaving that day for their migration. All the Puffins Photos were taken August 10 2025
10th August 2025 10th Aug 25

@tomfdx
