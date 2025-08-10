Sign up
Coming out of my house
These next few were all take at Borgarfjörður eystri, Iceland. They had started leaving that day for their migration. All the Puffins Photos were taken August 10 2025
10th August 2025
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Some of my favorites
Camera
NIKON Z6_3
Taken
10th August 2025 6:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
iceland
,
puffin
