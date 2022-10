cigarettes

OK, then I really try to make a new picture every day (not to choose from my existing portfolio), I myself am curious to see what came to my mind from one day after a year. Let this be a photo diary of my everyday life. This is my first picture. I haven't bought boxed cigarettes for 5 years, instead I use this method to make 5 cigarettes a day. So I really only light it in those moments when it's really good.