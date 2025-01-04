Previous
My winter window by tomscheidel
4 / 365

My winter window

Looking out to my backyard as a light snow continues to fall.
4th January 2025 4th Jan 25

Thomas Scheidel

@tomscheidel
Communications Consultant, Public Speaker, Cyclist, Hiker, Traveler.
