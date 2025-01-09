Previous
A spot of winter color by tomscheidel
9 / 365

A spot of winter color

A young cardinal in our back yard.
9th January 2025 9th Jan 25

Thomas Scheidel

@tomscheidel
Communications Consultant, Public Speaker, Cyclist, Hiker, Traveler.
