Winter comes to the neighborhood by tomscheidel
10 / 365

Winter comes to the neighborhood

We have some snow this month but today was the first true snowstorm of the year.
10th January 2025 10th Jan 25

Thomas Scheidel

@tomscheidel
Communications Consultant, Public Speaker, Cyclist, Hiker, Traveler.
