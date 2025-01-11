Previous
Birds by tomscheidel
Birds

The World of Winter art festival kicked off in downtown Grand Rapids this weekend. These giant inflatable birds are at Ah-Nab-Awan Park in front of the Ford Museum.
Thomas Scheidel

@tomscheidel
Communications Consultant, Public Speaker, Cyclist, Hiker, Traveler.
