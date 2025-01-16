Previous
1922 Bridge by tomscheidel
1922 Bridge

This concrete bridge was built over a century ago and is still in daily use. It crosses the Rogue River to the west of Rockford, Michigan.
16th January 2025 16th Jan 25

Thomas Scheidel

@tomscheidel
Communications Consultant, Public Speaker, Cyclist, Hiker, Traveler.
