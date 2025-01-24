Previous
Neon nights 2 by tomscheidel
24 / 365

Neon nights 2

This is one of many similar signs in different colors in the ceiling of the K-Pot restaurant in Grand Rapids.
24th January 2025 24th Jan 25

Thomas Scheidel

@tomscheidel
Communications Consultant, Public Speaker, Cyclist, Hiker, Traveler.
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact