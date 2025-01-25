Previous
Fire and Ice by tomscheidel
25 / 365

Fire and Ice

One of the ice skaters performing with fire during the World of Winter celebration in downtown Grand Rapids. Sorry the image isn’t better. It was snowing like crazy through most of their performance.
25th January 2025

Thomas Scheidel

@tomscheidel
Communications Consultant, Public Speaker, Cyclist, Hiker, Traveler.
Photo Details

