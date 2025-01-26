Previous
The Lady by tomscheidel
The Lady

She resides in our side garden. In the spring and summer she’s surrounded by flowers instead of snow.
26th January 2025 26th Jan 25

Thomas Scheidel

@tomscheidel
Communications Consultant, Public Speaker, Cyclist, Hiker, Traveler.
