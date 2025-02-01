Previous
My favorite hiking partner
My favorite hiking partner

We hiked the Johnny Horn Trail in Virgin Islands National Park. The trail goes from Coral Bay to Waterlemon Bay on St. John. This shot is from the ruins of the Murphy Great House that overlooks Watrlemon Bay.
1st February 2025

Thomas Scheidel

@tomscheidel
Communications Consultant, Public Speaker, Cyclist, Hiker, Traveler.
