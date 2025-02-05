Previous
Trunk Bay, St. John, USVI by tomscheidel
36 / 365

Trunk Bay, St. John, USVI

Today is the last full day of our Virgin Islands trip and we went to the prettiest beach we’ve seen so far. I am always amazed by the colors of the Caribbean waters.
Thomas Scheidel

@tomscheidel
Communications Consultant, Public Speaker, Cyclist, Hiker, Traveler.
