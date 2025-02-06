Previous
Bye bye V.I. by tomscheidel
37 / 365

Bye bye V.I.

Today was the last day of our Virgin Islands trip. This is from the deck of our VRBO above Magen’s Bay on St. Thomas. After this it’s back the winter scenes for the next couple of months.
6th February 2025 6th Feb 25

Thomas Scheidel

@tomscheidel
Communications Consultant, Public Speaker, Cyclist, Hiker, Traveler.
