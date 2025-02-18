Previous
Dueling Pianos by tomscheidel
Dueling Pianos

Concert at Meijer Gardens in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The walls of the space features large sculpted faces and soaring ceilings. Closeups of the piano players hands were projected on the angled portions of the ceiling.
Thomas Scheidel

@tomscheidel
Communications Consultant, Public Speaker, Cyclist, Hiker, Traveler.
