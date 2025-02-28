Previous
Big Timmy and the Heavy Chevys by tomscheidel
59 / 365

Big Timmy and the Heavy Chevys

The WYCE Jammies are a celebration of local music. 18 bands on 3 stages at the Intersection in Grand Rapids.
28th February 2025 28th Feb 25

Thomas Scheidel

@tomscheidel
Communications Consultant, Public Speaker, Cyclist, Hiker, Traveler.
16% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact