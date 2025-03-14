Previous
Whorled by tomscheidel
Whorled

A pre-St. Patrick’s Day celebration at Third Nature Brewing. The band Whorled played a great mix of Celtic tunes.
14th March 2025

Thomas Scheidel

@tomscheidel
Communications Consultant, Public Speaker, Cyclist, Hiker, Traveler.
