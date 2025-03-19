Previous
Old smokestack by tomscheidel
78 / 365

Old smokestack

This is part of a former furniture manufacturing plant in Grand Rapids. The buildings have been converted to offices space and a wedding venue.
19th March 2025 19th Mar 25

Thomas Scheidel

@tomscheidel
Communications Consultant, Public Speaker, Cyclist, Hiker, Traveler.
21% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact