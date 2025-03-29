Previous
Purple by tomscheidel
Purple

The small flowers come up first in the spring, but there is green everywhere in the garden.
29th March 2025 29th Mar 25

Thomas Scheidel

@tomscheidel
Communications Consultant, Public Speaker, Cyclist, Hiker, Traveler.
