89 / 365
Droplets
It's been dark, cloudy, and rainy the last couple of days. I liked the sparkle on these rain droplets on one of our budding trees. If you look closely you can see a line of spider silk just above the branch.
30th March 2025
30th Mar 25
Thomas Scheidel
@tomscheidel
Communications Consultant, Public Speaker, Cyclist, Hiker, Traveler.
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T7
Taken
30th March 2025 12:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
