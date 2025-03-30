Previous
Droplets

It's been dark, cloudy, and rainy the last couple of days. I liked the sparkle on these rain droplets on one of our budding trees. If you look closely you can see a line of spider silk just above the branch.
30th March 2025 30th Mar 25

Thomas Scheidel

@tomscheidel
Communications Consultant, Public Speaker, Cyclist, Hiker, Traveler.
