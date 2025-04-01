Previous
I'm watching you by tomscheidel
91 / 365

I'm watching you

The squirrel was high in a pine tree and keeping a very close watch on me while I took a photo of them.
1st April 2025 1st Apr 25

Thomas Scheidel

@tomscheidel
Communications Consultant, Public Speaker, Cyclist, Hiker, Traveler.
