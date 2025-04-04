Previous
Next
Fungus by tomscheidel
94 / 365

Fungus

Mushrooms are taking over this tree trunk.
4th April 2025 4th Apr 25

Thomas Scheidel

@tomscheidel
Communications Consultant, Public Speaker, Cyclist, Hiker, Traveler.
26% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact