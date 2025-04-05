Previous
Hands Off by tomscheidel
95 / 365

Hands Off

Over 4,000 people attended the Hands Off Rally in downtown Grand Rapids.
5th April 2025 5th Apr 25

Thomas Scheidel

@tomscheidel
Communications Consultant, Public Speaker, Cyclist, Hiker, Traveler.
26% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact