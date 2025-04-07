Previous
The Bog by tomscheidel
97 / 365

The Bog

Geese, ducks and other waterfowl making a day of it at the Saul Lake Bog Nature Preserve in Kent County, Michigan. We also heard, but didn't see, lots of frogs and toads.
7th April 2025 7th Apr 25

Thomas Scheidel

@tomscheidel
Communications Consultant, Public Speaker, Cyclist, Hiker, Traveler.
