102 / 365
Striped Squill
Something new in our garden this spring. This member of the Hyacinth family is only about three inches tall.
12th April 2025
12th Apr 25
Thomas Scheidel
@tomscheidel
Communications Consultant, Public Speaker, Cyclist, Hiker, Traveler.
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16e
Taken
12th April 2025 11:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
