Lanterns by tomscheidel
103 / 365

Lanterns

Thousands of Chinese lanterns, from traditional to botanical to modern designs, adorn the Grand Rapids Lantern Festival at John Ball Zoo.
13th April 2025 13th Apr 25

Thomas Scheidel

@tomscheidel
Communications Consultant, Public Speaker, Cyclist, Hiker, Traveler.
28% complete

