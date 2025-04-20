Previous
Lighthouse at dusk by tomscheidel
110 / 365

Lighthouse at dusk

The lighthouse at St. Joseph on Lake Michigan just after sunset on a cloudy day.
20th April 2025 20th Apr 25

Thomas Scheidel

@tomscheidel
Communications Consultant, Public Speaker, Cyclist, Hiker, Traveler.
30% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact