Pink
One of my favorite things about Spring is the Color returning to our gray state. This bush is blooming next to our backyard shed.
22nd April 2025
22nd Apr 25
Thomas Scheidel
@tomscheidel
Communications Consultant, Public Speaker, Cyclist, Hiker, Traveler.
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16e
Taken
23rd April 2025 10:51am
